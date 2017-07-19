The new Maboneng? Trendsetters flock to suburbs around Jozi's CBD

Elvis dolls, "dead bunnies", food gardens, art from industrial jungles and creatives taking chances - it's a leap of faith, exactly what's needed to breathe life into neglected suburbs.

New Doornfontein, Lorentzville and Ellis Park in Joburg east have never been posh, but over the last decade or two have become downright grotty.

In the last few years, however, a rejuvenation has taken root in small pockets of these suburbs. And key to its success is the idea of "small pockets" of development. It's allowed organic renewal that is less hipster onslaught and more integration with existing communities. It holds the promise of upliftment, rather than pushing impoverished people deeper into the margins.

The anchor in the area is Central Kitchen, Nando's global head office in Victoria Street, Lorentzville. Its campus is filled with art, water features, party decks and even has an in-house radio station. Nando's has bought and flattened some homes for parking, but many of its neighbours remain working-class people living in modest, crumbling houses.

The Johannesburg Development Agency called Nando's commitment to locate here "fearless, down to earth and ambitious - much like the average Jozi citizen".