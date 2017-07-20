WATCH: Mercedes shares a sneak peek at its new X-Class bakkie

Mercedes shared a video showing a glimpse of the eagerly anticipated X-Class premium pickup.

The German car maker unveil this new model on Tuesday, a few weeks before its public appearance at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany, September 16-24.

The fruit of a partnership with the Renault-Nissan group, this Mercedes X-Class pickup is built on the same platform as the Renault Alaksan and the Nissan Navara, but promises a higher-end version, notably with cab materials and dashboard features specific to the German brand.

In fall 2016, Mercedes presented two concept cars as forerunners to future production models: one all-terrain version ("powerful adventurer") and one more urban model ("stylish explorer"), both with seating for five.

Still, the car world will have wait until July 18 to find out more about the final models, especially the engine specs, although Mercedes has already promised that one of the versions will come with a V6 diesel engine.

The Mercedes X-Class will be distributed in Europe, as well as in South America, South Africa and Australia. It could launch in the European market from late 2017.