Lifestyle

Cape Town jol: what to do this weekend

Learn to shake up trendy botanical cocktails or take your kids to 'Disney on Ice'

21 July 2017 - 13:39 By Staff reporter
Lady Aria Grey stars in The Remarkable Rooming-House of Mme LeMonde, one of two one-act plays by Tennessee Williams on at the Vineyard Hotel on Saturday, July 22.
Lady Aria Grey stars in The Remarkable Rooming-House of Mme LeMonde, one of two one-act plays by Tennessee Williams on at the Vineyard Hotel on Saturday, July 22.
Image: Supplied

THEATRE

Two by Tenn Plays

Two one-act plays by Tennessee Williams performed between a three-course dinner.

When: Until August 19, 7pm-late

Where: Vineyard Hotel, Newlands. Tickets R650 at vineyard.co.za

MUSIC

The Young Folks and The Vanilla

Rock and feelgood pop.

When: Saturday, July 22, 9pm-1am

Where: Beerhouse, Long Street, free.

Live Jazz

Dan Shout and Sibusiso Matsimela.

When: Sunday, July 23, 6pm

Where: Barristers Grill, Newlands, free

A Night of storytelling with Hezron Chetty

Music and stories from violinist Chetty.

When: Saturday, July 22, 7.30pm-10pm

Where: Camel Rock, Main Road, Scarborough, R100 at the door.

Gin cocktails, super hot curry: where to find Cape Town's best eats

Nick Mulgrew reveals the lesser-known Cape Town restaurants you must try
Lifestyle
7 months ago

LIFESTYLE

Gin Photowalk and Tasting

Explore a gin distillery with a professional food photographer. Tastings to follow.

When: Saturday, July 22, noon-2pm

Where: Hope on Hopkins Gin Distillery, Salt River. R380. Visit ctsp.co.za

Botanical Cocktail Workshop

Forage for cocktail ingredients and learn the basics of cocktail making.

When: Saturday, July 22, 11am-3pm

Where: Good Hope Gardens Nursery, Cape Point. R600-R650. Visit veldandsea.com

Cape Town Festival of Running

Choose between the 5x5km relay, 21.1km, 50km or 100km races.

When: Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, 6.30am-3.30pm

Where: Sea Point Promenade, close to the SABC building. R250-R490. Visit capetownfestivalofrunning.org.za

7 things every parent needs to know before braving 'Disney on Ice'

The 'Wonderful World of Disney On Ice' is back in town and young kids are champing at the bit to go.
Lifestyle
17 days ago

FAMILY

Wonderful World of Disney on Ice

Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy.

When: Until Sunday, July 23, 10am, 2pm and 6pm

Where: Grand Arena, GrandWest, Goodwood. Tickets R50-R450 at Computicket.

Grifizzi Brothers Circus

Slapstick, acrobatics and contortion.

When: Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, 11am, 2pm and 5pm

Where: Fish Hoek Cricket and Hockey Club. Tickets R120. Call 071-400-2250.

COMEDY

Soli Philander - Nice Coat (Lekker Jas)

Comedian's new stand-up show.

When: Until July 29, 7.30pm

Where: Baxter Theatre, Rondebosch. Tickets R130 at Computicket.

CINEMA

Salomé

Screened from the National Theatre in London.

When: Until July 27, 7.30pm

Where: Ster-Kinekor Nouveau, V&A Waterfront. Tickets R145. 

WATCH the trailer for Salomé

MARKET

Hermanuspietersfontein Market

From cheese and meat to oysters.

When: Saturday, July 22, 9am-1pm

Where: The Village, Hemel en Aarde, Hermanus, free.

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  2. 6 things you discover when you date an older woman Lifestyle
  3. Sex tapes to skin lightening: Toke Makinwa's tell-all memoir Lifestyle
  4. Sex Talk: Why does my vagina make embarrassing sounds during sex? Health & Sex
  5. World's first child hand transplant a 'success' Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Meet The Ten-Year-Old Palestinian Journalist
Meet the Palestinian Girl Who Confronts Israeli Soldiers
X