Cape Town jol: what to do this weekend
Learn to shake up trendy botanical cocktails or take your kids to 'Disney on Ice'
THEATRE
Two by Tenn Plays
Two one-act plays by Tennessee Williams performed between a three-course dinner.
When: Until August 19, 7pm-late
Where: Vineyard Hotel, Newlands. Tickets R650 at vineyard.co.za
MUSIC
The Young Folks and The Vanilla
Rock and feelgood pop.
When: Saturday, July 22, 9pm-1am
Where: Beerhouse, Long Street, free.
Live Jazz
Dan Shout and Sibusiso Matsimela.
When: Sunday, July 23, 6pm
Where: Barristers Grill, Newlands, free
A Night of storytelling with Hezron Chetty
Music and stories from violinist Chetty.
When: Saturday, July 22, 7.30pm-10pm
Where: Camel Rock, Main Road, Scarborough, R100 at the door.
LIFESTYLE
Gin Photowalk and Tasting
Explore a gin distillery with a professional food photographer. Tastings to follow.
When: Saturday, July 22, noon-2pm
Where: Hope on Hopkins Gin Distillery, Salt River. R380. Visit ctsp.co.za
Botanical Cocktail Workshop
Forage for cocktail ingredients and learn the basics of cocktail making.
When: Saturday, July 22, 11am-3pm
Where: Good Hope Gardens Nursery, Cape Point. R600-R650. Visit veldandsea.com
Cape Town Festival of Running
Choose between the 5x5km relay, 21.1km, 50km or 100km races.
When: Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, 6.30am-3.30pm
Where: Sea Point Promenade, close to the SABC building. R250-R490. Visit capetownfestivalofrunning.org.za
FAMILY
Wonderful World of Disney on Ice
Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy.
When: Until Sunday, July 23, 10am, 2pm and 6pm
Where: Grand Arena, GrandWest, Goodwood. Tickets R50-R450 at Computicket.
Grifizzi Brothers Circus
Slapstick, acrobatics and contortion.
When: Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, 11am, 2pm and 5pm
Where: Fish Hoek Cricket and Hockey Club. Tickets R120. Call 071-400-2250.
COMEDY
Soli Philander - Nice Coat (Lekker Jas)
Comedian's new stand-up show.
When: Until July 29, 7.30pm
Where: Baxter Theatre, Rondebosch. Tickets R130 at Computicket.
CINEMA
Salomé
Screened from the National Theatre in London.
When: Until July 27, 7.30pm
Where: Ster-Kinekor Nouveau, V&A Waterfront. Tickets R145.
WATCH the trailer for Salomé
MARKET
Hermanuspietersfontein Market
From cheese and meat to oysters.
When: Saturday, July 22, 9am-1pm
Where: The Village, Hemel en Aarde, Hermanus, free.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP