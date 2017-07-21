FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
A cool gaming festival, LGBTQI-friendly party and more
MUSIC
Kahn and Karen Zoid
The two judges from The Voice will be performing a few ditties.
When: Friday, July 21, 8pm
Where: Montecasino. Tickets R180-R350 at Computicket.
Ard Matthews
Solo act from Just Jinger's lead singer.
When: Saturday, July 22, 8:30pm
Where: The Barnyard Theatre Silverstar. Tickets R150. Visit barnyardtheatre.co.za
Judith Sephuma
The multi-award-winning songstress will be showcasing some of her latest work.
When: Friday, July 21, 8pm
Where: Joburg Theatre. Tickets R200-R350 at Webtickets.
Soul Sensation Festival
A night of jazz under the stars
When: Saturday, July 22, 5pm
Where: Kumalo Street Orlando West. Tickets R200 at Webtickets.
LIFESTYLE
VS Gaming Festival
Find out who the best Fifa player in the land is.
When: Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, 8:30am
Where: Gallagher Convention Centre. Tickets R100 at Computicket.
Rush
Get a hearty dose of e-sports.
When: Until Sunday, July 23, 10am
Where: Sandton Convention Centre. Tickets R50-R650 at Computicket.
Parkhurst GAT Party
A LGBTQI-friendly party to remember.
When: Saturday, July 22, 7pm
Where: 5th Avenue Parkhurst. Tickets R100-R800 at Quicket.
PERFORMANCE
Chasing Chairs
The tale of an artistic couple navigating the perils of being middle-aged.
When: Until August 6, times vary
Where: The Market Theatre. Tickets R70-R90 at Webtickets.
