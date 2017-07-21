FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

MUSIC

Kahn and Karen Zoid

The two judges from The Voice will be performing a few ditties.

When: Friday, July 21, 8pm

Where: Montecasino. Tickets R180-R350 at Computicket.

Ard Matthews

Solo act from Just Jinger's lead singer.

When: Saturday, July 22, 8:30pm

Where: The Barnyard Theatre Silverstar. Tickets R150. Visit barnyardtheatre.co.za

Judith Sephuma

The multi-award-winning songstress will be showcasing some of her latest work.

When: Friday, July 21, 8pm

Where: Joburg Theatre. Tickets R200-R350 at Webtickets.

Soul Sensation Festival

A night of jazz under the stars

When: Saturday, July 22, 5pm

Where: Kumalo Street Orlando West. Tickets R200 at Webtickets.