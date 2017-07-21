Lifestyle

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

A cool gaming festival, LGBTQI-friendly party and more

21 July 2017 - 14:31 By Staff reporter

MUSIC

Kahn and Karen Zoid

The two judges from The Voice will be performing a few ditties.

When: Friday, July 21, 8pm

Where: Montecasino. Tickets R180-R350 at Computicket.

Ard Matthews

Solo act from Just Jinger's lead singer.

When: Saturday, July 22, 8:30pm

Where: The Barnyard Theatre Silverstar. Tickets R150. Visit barnyardtheatre.co.za

Judith Sephuma

The multi-award-winning songstress will be showcasing some of her latest work.

When: Friday, July 21, 8pm

Where: Joburg Theatre. Tickets R200-R350 at Webtickets.

Soul Sensation Festival

A night of jazz under the stars

When: Saturday, July 22, 5pm

Where: Kumalo Street Orlando West. Tickets R200 at Webtickets.

LIFESTYLE

VS Gaming Festival

Find out who the best Fifa player in the land is.

When: Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, 8:30am

Where: Gallagher Convention Centre. Tickets R100 at Computicket.

Rush

Get a hearty dose of e-sports.

When: Until Sunday, July 23, 10am

Where: Sandton Convention Centre. Tickets R50-R650 at Computicket.

Parkhurst GAT Party

A LGBTQI-friendly party to remember.

When: Saturday, July 22, 7pm

Where: 5th Avenue Parkhurst. Tickets R100-R800 at Quicket.

PERFORMANCE

Chasing Chairs

The tale of an artistic couple navigating the perils of being middle-aged.

When: Until August 6, times vary

Where: The Market Theatre. Tickets R70-R90 at Webtickets.

