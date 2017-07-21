Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week

Game: Splatoon 2

The inklings are back! Arguably the best game to come out of the Wii U franchise finds a welcome new home on Nintendo Switch.

Once again you'll find yourself in a turf war on Inkopolis, where you and three other inklings paint battle it out firing colour from squirt guns, paint brushes, rollers, buckets and a brand new set of double wielding pistols.

Thanks to Nintendo’s intrinsic ethos of “fun for all” this online multiplayer game is a lot more accessible than its Halo counterparts.

What’s more, this sequel builds upon the success of the original with the new Salmon Run – as you and your companions fight against waves of Salmonoids - and a far more inventive and challenging single-player campaign.

WATCH the trailer for Splatoon 2