Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week
Sylvia McKeown shares her top tech picks
Game: Splatoon 2
The inklings are back! Arguably the best game to come out of the Wii U franchise finds a welcome new home on Nintendo Switch.
Once again you'll find yourself in a turf war on Inkopolis, where you and three other inklings paint battle it out firing colour from squirt guns, paint brushes, rollers, buckets and a brand new set of double wielding pistols.
Thanks to Nintendo’s intrinsic ethos of “fun for all” this online multiplayer game is a lot more accessible than its Halo counterparts.
What’s more, this sequel builds upon the success of the original with the new Salmon Run – as you and your companions fight against waves of Salmonoids - and a far more inventive and challenging single-player campaign.
App: Restaurant Guru
Whose opinion do you trust when it comes to finding the best spot for a nearby lunch? Why not everyone’s? Restaurant Guru correlates the review scores from Zomato, TripAdvisor, Foursquare, Google and Facebook to create an overall aggregate that ranks every restaurant in the city.
What’s more, if you’re craving a specific dish it will give you a list of the suggestions of the best places – that are open - in your immediate area. As ugly as the app is, it levels the playing field beautifully and is the most helpful when trying to find a snack overseas.
• Available via iTunes and Google Play.
Podcast: Alice isn’t Dead
Created by the writers of famed Welcome to Night Vale, this free fictional horror/thriller podcast makes the best of a medium built on classic radio stories of yore.
Follow Keisha as she travels across America in a Bay and Creek Truck looking for her long lost wife and telling tales into her truck radio hoping to reach anyone willing to listen.
The plot is anything but predictable: you'll encounter formless cannibals, mysterious factories, an orphan runaway and questionable government organisations. It's perfect for road trips, if you’re brave enough to listen.
• It's available on iTunes, Google Play Music and nightvalepresents.com.
