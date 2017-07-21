Monark mix it up on new album

Perception can be deceptive. If, for example, you had listened to Monark's self-titled second album, the sneaky minx that is perception could lead you to believe the group to be some candy-coated sun species of boy band. As it turns out, they're disarmingly normal.

"It is weird because with our first album there was very little expectation. Now people have their own ideas and expectations about what we should sound like," said frontman Eugene Coetzer.

"There is an expectation on our side as well, because when you start out you hope you do well and see what happens. We were fortunate in that we did do well and so now we want to match that at least, which is a little nerve-wracking," said drummer Graeme Wuth.

The radio airplay that the first single off their new album, Broken, is getting suggests they needn't have worried.

The album reflects a wider range of sonic influences than their previous project Negatives. While still unmistakably pop, Monark tastes a little like contemporary R&B seasoned with a pinch of dancy electro-pop.

"We didn't want to make an album that had 10 songs that sound one way," said guitarist Ewald Janse van Rensberg

Chasing eclecticism is generally a good plan, though it can sometimes alienate existing fans.

"It is a tricky balance because you have to stay true to yourself but luckily for us there is such a broad spectrum of stuff you can do with your music these days," said Coetzer.

WATCH the music video for Monark's single Broken