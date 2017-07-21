Movie Review: 'Liyana' is part documentary, part animation & pure magic

Liyana received this year’s Best Documentary Award at the Los Angeles Film Festival which is a little ironic. The World Fiction Award might have been more apt for a movie that uses storytelling to enthrall an audience, revealing just how powerful the medium can be.

Then again, the part documentary, part animated story is difficult to classify.

It had its South African premier at the 38th Durban International Film Festival last Saturday, where it is one of just nine films chosen to compete for Best Feature Film Award.

At the core of Liyana are five young orphans who live in a home in the Kingdom of Swaziland. Through story-telling workshops led by Durban-based writer and renowned storyteller Gcina Mhlope, they create a fictional character, a girl their age who they name Liyana.

We the audience watch as the children create their character, a brave, strong child who lives in a modest thatch hut, who is beaten by her drunken father, loses both parents to Aids, and eventually sets out to rescue her younger twin brothers who have been kidnapped by robbers.

Much of the poignancy of the movie is in witnessing the process of Mhlope gently coaxing a story from the children that mirrors the traumas they have been through in their short lives. Swaziland has the highest HIV prevalence in the world - just under 29% of the adult population is HIV positive.

But this is not a movie about Aids; there are no victims in this movie, only the brave and the bold. Whether it be the real-life children climbing trees to scoff ripe mangos or the fictional Liyana crossing a crocodile-infested river with her companion the bull, the parallel narratives demonstrate nothing other than abiding courage and eternal hope.