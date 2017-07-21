Movie Review: Sci-fi romp 'Valerian' is a reminder that films should be fun

The first foray back into sci-fi for French Cinèma du look director Luc Besson comes with a long title and a large budget - it's the most expensive film ever made in Europe.

Based on seminal 1960s French comic book series Valerian et Laureline, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is a passion project for Bresson who's been waiting for the technological advancements necessary to bring the world of the series, with its thousands of planets and aliens, to the screen.

French comics with their oddball sense of humour and quirkiness have had a significant influence on much of Besson's work, which mixes high-octane action with off-the-wall antics and characters.

Besson, often dismissed by the haughty critics of his homeland as a mainstream director, is a personable, modest man who loves popular culture movies. While his new film doesn't always hold up as far as plot and characters are concerned, there's certainly a lot of fun and love for the story that flickers from every frame.