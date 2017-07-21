Lifestyle

Music review

Toro y Moi's 5th album 'Boo Boo' is anything but stale

22 July 2017 - 00:00 By Pearl Boshomane

Toro y Moi is a singer-songwriter who deserves a massive fanbase but is easily dismissed for his empty hipster music. Don't be fooled.

Boo Boo is his fifth album and it's anything but stale: the musician adds an R&B/hip-hop/soul vibe to his trademark chillwave/synthpop.

The opening track Mirage is a jam: you can't help but bop to its laidback funk. It's the perfect opening track.

His delivery on No Show is reminiscent of The Weekend.

Other highlights include the haunting Pavement and the dreamy You and I.  Some of these songs sound like the soundtrack to an '80s romcom - it's great.

