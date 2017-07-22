We've got 'Something to Tell You' about Haim's new album: it's meh

Haim's new album, Something to Tell You, is the follow-up to their catchy and brilliant full-length debut, Days Are Gone (which was released almost four years ago). So does it live up to the hype? Nah.

Look, it's undeniable the Haim sisters know their way around a melody, but they haven't moved past sounding like a modern-day, R&B-tinged Wilson Phillips and Fleetwood Mac.

If anything, this new album feels like the ladies have been listening to a little Marvin Gaye and the Commodores.

That's not to say the album doesn't have its moments of brilliance amid the meh-ness: the goods are delivered in Ready for You, the infectious lead single Want You Back, Found It in Silence, the groovy title track and the understated Walking Away.

This should have been an EP featuring only the good tunes. I'm actually mad that I waited four years for this.

