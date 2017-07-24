Chester Bennington's music gave voice to feelings many struggled with

When I was growing up, fitting in didn't always come naturally to me. Going from a black kid in an overwhelmingly white school to a black kid with overwhelmingly "white" influences in a black school, was like playing Minesweeper blindfolded.

Chester Bennington, as the lead singer of rap-rock group Linkin Park, helped voice that angst for me.

Last week on Thursday Bennington, 41, hanged himself in Los Angeles. It was said he suffered from depression.

For a young black kid trying to understand his place in the world, Bennington's words and his voice captured the heart-wrenching anxiety that came with being stuck between two worlds.