Chester Bennington's music gave voice to feelings many struggled with
Yolisa Mkele pays tribute to the late lead singer of Linkin Park
When I was growing up, fitting in didn't always come naturally to me. Going from a black kid in an overwhelmingly white school to a black kid with overwhelmingly "white" influences in a black school, was like playing Minesweeper blindfolded.
Chester Bennington, as the lead singer of rap-rock group Linkin Park, helped voice that angst for me.
Last week on Thursday Bennington, 41, hanged himself in Los Angeles. It was said he suffered from depression.
For a young black kid trying to understand his place in the world, Bennington's words and his voice captured the heart-wrenching anxiety that came with being stuck between two worlds.
He taught me music and ethnicity didn't have to go together. Linkin Park was "white music" and thus unacceptable for someone with my levels of melanin. Jay-Z, who I also love, was what I was "supposed" to listen to.
But listening to Bennington sing "discomfort endlessly has pulled itself upon me/distracting/reacting/against my will I stand beside my own reflection/ it's haunting/how I can't seem/to find myself again", I knew the mongrel of a band understood me. I felt a special connection to Bennington. I wasn't alone.
Anecdotally, Linkin Park was the go-to band for awkward black kids who weren't interested in just hip-hop or house. They were the go-to band for kids of all hues who liked raw, angsty music. The ones who loved Linkin Park seemed to share a special bond and Chester Bennington's piercing voice was a huge part of that.
RIP Chester. Thanks for giving voice to the feelings we thought we were the only ones struggling with.
• If you think you might be suffering from depression, seek assistance. Visit the SA Depression and Anxiety Group's website on sadag.org
• This article was originally published in The Times.
