Exhibit highlights current relevance of 60s black power art

The Sixties was the heroic age of African-American politics, producing movements and concepts whose implications have reverberated through the world ever since: Civil rights, black power, the Black Panthers.

The current Black Lives Matter campaign refers directly back to the triumphs and tragedies of that time. This suggests the Tate's new blockbuster exhibition on Art in the Age of Black Power won't be just another show of quirky Sixties stuff, but a massing of images and ideas that are still powerfully relevant today.