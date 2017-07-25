Insightful book 'Mafia Life' puts organised crime under the microscope

Democracy and free markets are intimately connected to organised crime, notes Federico Varese in his wide-ranging exploration of global mafias. Authoritarian regimes don't scruple to stamp out their power, he explains, while democracies often come up short.

Powerful mafias emerged in Sicily, Japan and Russia as their societies underwent a sudden transition to the market economy, abetted by weak legal structures.

When the Soviet Union collapsed, Varese suggests, the West was focused on the rush to privatisation, when it should have been helping to strengthen legal institutions. It was a costly error.

Varese has been studying organised crime for more than two decades and has worked as an adviser on the Russian mafia to John le Carré on his 2010 novel Our Kind of Traitor.

In his new book, Mafia Life, he digs deep into the culture and practices of Japanese Yakuza, Hong Kong Triads, the Sicilian Mafia and their Italian-American counterparts, as well as post-Soviet criminal gangs.

The last have their roots in the vory-v-zakone - men who follow the code - a Russian criminal class that the French-Russian spy Maximilien de Santerre encountered in the gulags in the late 1940s, noting their elaborate religious tattoos and private language.

Even today, those who have been initiated into the vory fraternity have great prestige in the criminal world. A question put to new inmates by high-ranking prisoners in Russian jails is: "Do you stand by your tattoos?" If they do not reflect the criminal's rank, reports Varese, "he will be asked to remove them with a knife, sandpaper, a shard of glass or a lump of brick".

This is the sort of detail that sticks unhappily in the mind when reading Varese's book.