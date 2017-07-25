New 'Game of Thrones' book could hit shelves in 2018, hints George R.R. Martin

Commenting to fans via his blog Livejournal, Martin revealed the following: "I've seen some truly weird reports about [Winds of Winter] on the internet of late, by 'journalists' who make their stories up out of whole cloth," he wrote.

"I don't know which story is more absurd, the one that says the book is finished and I've been sitting on it for some nefarious reason, or the one that says I have no pages. Both ‘reports' are equally false and equally moronic. I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that's all I care to say."

Martin added said that he is also working on a two-volume history of Westeros' history under the Targaryen dynasty, which is currently titled Fire and Blood, with most of the book already "largely written" and an envisioned publication date for volume one in 2018 or early 2019. (That's in addition to a growing list commitments which also include five new TV shows for HBO, and four new Wild Card books.)