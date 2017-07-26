4 hot places to chill in Maboneng

•Maboneng is the Sotho word for "place of light". The area was part of a derelict industrial belt of eastern central Johannesburg until 2009, when Jonathan Liebmann, ounder and CEO of Propertuity, transformed some warehouse buildings.

Here are four of it's coolest hangouts:

1) MARKET ON MAIN

In the Arts on Main complex, this bustling market specialises in delicious food.

Visit: 264 Fox St. Call 082-868-1335 or see marketonmain.co.za

2) MOAD

The Museum of African Design is the foremost museum of African design in the world, situated in a refurbished 1920s warehouse.

Visit: 281 Commissioner St, Jeppestown. Call 010-500-2448 or see moadjhb.com