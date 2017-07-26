Lifestyle

4 hot places to chill in Maboneng

26 July 2017 - 14:07 By staff reporter
The Market on Main in the Maboneng Precinct.
Image: Lauren Mulligan

•Maboneng is the Sotho word for "place of light". The area was part of a derelict industrial belt of eastern central Johannesburg until 2009, when Jonathan Liebmann, ounder and CEO of Propertuity, transformed some warehouse buildings.

Here are four of it's coolest hangouts:

1) MARKET ON MAIN

In the Arts on Main complex, this bustling market specialises in delicious food.

Visit: 264 Fox St. Call 082-868-1335 or see marketonmain.co.za

2) MOAD

The Museum of African Design is the foremost museum of African design in the world, situated in a refurbished 1920s warehouse.

Visit: 281 Commissioner St, Jeppestown. Call 010-500-2448 or see moadjhb.com

3) THE BIOSCOPE

Innovative and independent, The Bioscope not only screens some of South Africa's best local films and documentaries; it also hosts concerts, workshops, festivals and dining experiences that pair cinema and food.

Visit: 286 Fox St. Call 011-039-7306 or see thebioscope.co.za

4) THE LIVING ROOM

A tranquil sanctum filled with greenery. Drink, eat and party to the sounds of some of the city's best DJs while relaxing on a lush rooftop terrace surrounded by panoramic views of the city.

Visit: 20 Kruger St. Call 084-529-9006 or see livingroomjozi.co.za

For details of events on in Maboneng, see mabonengprecinct.com

• This article was originally published in The Times.

