4 hot places to chill in Maboneng
•Maboneng is the Sotho word for "place of light". The area was part of a derelict industrial belt of eastern central Johannesburg until 2009, when Jonathan Liebmann, ounder and CEO of Propertuity, transformed some warehouse buildings.
Here are four of it's coolest hangouts:
1) MARKET ON MAIN
In the Arts on Main complex, this bustling market specialises in delicious food.
Visit: 264 Fox St. Call 082-868-1335 or see marketonmain.co.za
2) MOAD
The Museum of African Design is the foremost museum of African design in the world, situated in a refurbished 1920s warehouse.
Visit: 281 Commissioner St, Jeppestown. Call 010-500-2448 or see moadjhb.com
3) THE BIOSCOPE
Innovative and independent, The Bioscope not only screens some of South Africa's best local films and documentaries; it also hosts concerts, workshops, festivals and dining experiences that pair cinema and food.
Visit: 286 Fox St. Call 011-039-7306 or see thebioscope.co.za
4) THE LIVING ROOM
A tranquil sanctum filled with greenery. Drink, eat and party to the sounds of some of the city's best DJs while relaxing on a lush rooftop terrace surrounded by panoramic views of the city.
Visit: 20 Kruger St. Call 084-529-9006 or see livingroomjozi.co.za
• For details of events on in Maboneng, see mabonengprecinct.com
• This article was originally published in The Times.
