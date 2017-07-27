Series Review: ‘Gypsy’ is a refreshing look at middle-aged female sexuality

Earlier this week, in episode 10 of Twin Peaks , Naomi Watts, as desperate housewifeJayne-E Jones, and Kyle MacLachlan, as her near-catatonic husband Doug got it on in what some critics have described as one the most memorably awkward sex scenes on television in some time.

Things get even more awkward in that department for Watts in Lisa Rubin’s Gypsy , a 10-part pyschosexual thriller now streaming on Netflix.

Basic plot is woman-in-search-of-a-life: Watts is Jean Holloway, a middle-aged Manhattan therapist who is utterly bored with her perfect but banal existence. She lives in a fabulous Connecticut house, has an easy-going lawyer husband, Michael (Billy Crudup), and a tweenish daughter, Dolly (Maren Heary), who appears to have transgender issues.

One day she drops into her local, a hipster bar called The Rabbit Hole — the symbolismcouldn’t be less subtle — and there finds something long dormant inside her is roused in a flirtatious conversation with a barista, Sydney (Sophie Cookson), who also happens to be the muso ex-girlfriend of a patient, Sam (Karl Glusman), whose sessions Jean uses to get information about Sydney’s new love interest. Jean tells Sydney her name is “Diane”, and under this fake persona, begins to stalk her.

