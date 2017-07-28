Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

Gangs of Ballet return this Sunday with a live performance at Republik in Durban North. Save R20 per person by booking your tickets through plankton.mobi in advance - you'll pay R100 each; otherwise it's R120 per person at the door. The show starts at 7.30pm.

Looking ahead, the Imbokodo Jazz Festival is a feast of musical talent scheduled at the N-Shed at the Port of Durban in two weeks' time. Female artists dominate - Nomfundo, Spha Mdlalose, Lindiwe Maxolo, Chantal Willie-Petersen, Xolisa Dlamini and Umlazi Comtech's all-female UCeeJAZZensemble. The inaugural event is themed around Women's Month. Feya Faku and Njabulo Nzuza also feature. Tickets are available through imbokodojazzfestival.co.za at R300 each.

Twenty one years on, the annual SA Women's Arts Festival is still going strong. Patrons can look forward to award-winning dramas such as Suddenly The Storm and Scorched - the former a drama about a former policeman caught in a storm with his younger wife and a woman seeking answers about the past. Scorched is the story of a Middle Eastern mother. A new dance work, Handbag - Don't Clutch Me Too Tight, will also be on stage. Dialogues, workshops and free concerts form part of the programme, which runs from August 10 to 19. Tickets are available from computicket.com for advance bookings where applicable.

