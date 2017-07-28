Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week
Here are some great events coming up in Durbs
Eleven black women amplify each others' voices in an eponymous exhibition of various media works by iQhiya collective at the KZNSA gallery until August 13.
Artists Bonolo Kavula, Matlhogonolo Charity Kelapile, Bronwyn Katz, Matlhogonolo Pinky Mayeng, Thulile Gamedze, Lungiswa Gqunta, Asemahle Ntlonti, Thandiwe Msebenzi, Sethembile Msezane, Sisipho Ngodwana and Buhlebezwe Siwani will host a walkabout at 9am at the gallery tomorrow.
The exhibition of digital, print and sculpture has been to Greece and Germany and now visits 166 Bulwer Road, Glenwood, Durban. Gallery hours are 9am to 5pm Tuesday to Friday; 9am to 4pm Saturday; and 10am to 3pm Sunday.
If you like your social life lit in atmosphere and written content then pop in to Mavezi's Corner Café around 1pm tomorrow. It will be hosting "A Celebration of African Literacy" with the African goods brand AfroKulcha. Wine is promised, as well as lunch, and books will be on sale. Mavezi's Corner Café is at 27 Bram Fischer Road, Durban.
Gangs of Ballet return this Sunday with a live performance at Republik in Durban North. Save R20 per person by booking your tickets through plankton.mobi in advance - you'll pay R100 each; otherwise it's R120 per person at the door. The show starts at 7.30pm.
Looking ahead, the Imbokodo Jazz Festival is a feast of musical talent scheduled at the N-Shed at the Port of Durban in two weeks' time. Female artists dominate - Nomfundo, Spha Mdlalose, Lindiwe Maxolo, Chantal Willie-Petersen, Xolisa Dlamini and Umlazi Comtech's all-female UCeeJAZZensemble. The inaugural event is themed around Women's Month. Feya Faku and Njabulo Nzuza also feature. Tickets are available through imbokodojazzfestival.co.za at R300 each.
Twenty one years on, the annual SA Women's Arts Festival is still going strong. Patrons can look forward to award-winning dramas such as Suddenly The Storm and Scorched - the former a drama about a former policeman caught in a storm with his younger wife and a woman seeking answers about the past. Scorched is the story of a Middle Eastern mother. A new dance work, Handbag - Don't Clutch Me Too Tight, will also be on stage. Dialogues, workshops and free concerts form part of the programme, which runs from August 10 to 19. Tickets are available from computicket.com for advance bookings where applicable.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
