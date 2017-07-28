FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
MUSIC
Berg in the Burg
A two-day party that combines tattooing and some of the city's best electronic music. If you are serious about having a party, this is the place to be.
When: Saturday, 29 July and Sunday, 30 July, 8pm
Where: Carfaxt, And Club, The Old Biscuit Mill, R250-R299, bergintheburg.nutickets.co.za
'Trains to Taung'
A celebration of the iconic jazz album Trains to Taung featuring Paul Hanmer.
When: Friday, 28 July, 8.30pm
Where: The Orbit Jazz Club, R150, theorbit.co.za
LIFESTYLE
The Only Whisky Show
Get a taste of all of the single malt whisky launched in the history of Three Ships Whisky.
When: Friday, 28 July, 6pm
Where: The Tin Factory, R450, theonlywhiskyshow.com
National Antique and Decorative Arts Fair
A showcase of the best collectables in the land.
When: Until Sunday, 30 July, 9am
Where: Mall of Africa, Free, naada.co.za
PERFORMANCE
Big City, Big Dreams Ballet
A cutting-edge ballet featuring some of Johannesburg's best young talent.
When: Until Sunday, August 6, times vary
Where: Joburg Theatre, R90-R225, webtickets.co.za
COMEDY
Thugz of Comedy presents Billion Ke Sny,
General Scima and the Nyaope Boyz present their own inimitable laughs
When: Saturday, 29 July, 2pm
Where: Joburg Theatre, R30, webtickets.co.za
• This article was originally published in The Times.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP