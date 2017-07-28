FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

MUSIC

Berg in the Burg

A two-day party that combines tattooing and some of the city's best electronic music. If you are serious about having a party, this is the place to be.

When: Saturday, 29 July and Sunday, 30 July, 8pm

Where: Carfaxt, And Club, The Old Biscuit Mill, R250-R299, bergintheburg.nutickets.co.za

'Trains to Taung'

A celebration of the iconic jazz album Trains to Taung featuring Paul Hanmer.

When: Friday, 28 July, 8.30pm

Where: The Orbit Jazz Club, R150, theorbit.co.za