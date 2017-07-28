Lifestyle

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events

28 July 2017 - 14:46 By Yolisa Mkele
Musician Paul Hanmer, who will be the resident composer for the Mozart Festival, at his home in Observatory, Johannesburg.

Image: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

MUSIC

Berg in the Burg

A two-day party that combines tattooing and some of the city's best electronic music. If you are serious about having a party, this is the place to be.

When:  Saturday, 29 July and Sunday, 30 July, 8pm

Where: Carfaxt, And Club, The Old Biscuit Mill, R250-R299, bergintheburg.nutickets.co.za

'Trains to Taung'

A celebration of the iconic jazz album Trains to Taung featuring Paul Hanmer.

When: Friday, 28 July, 8.30pm

Where: The Orbit Jazz Club, R150, theorbit.co.za

LIFESTYLE

The Only Whisky Show

Get a taste of all of the single malt whisky launched in the history of Three Ships Whisky.

When: Friday, 28 July, 6pm

Where: The Tin Factory, R450, theonlywhiskyshow.com

National Antique and Decorative Arts Fair

A showcase of the best collectables in the land.

When: Until Sunday, 30 July, 9am

Where: Mall of Africa, Free, naada.co.za

PERFORMANCE

Big City, Big Dreams Ballet

A cutting-edge ballet featuring some of Johannesburg's best young talent.

When: Until Sunday, August 6, times vary

Where: Joburg Theatre, R90-R225, webtickets.co.za

COMEDY

Thugz of Comedy presents Billion Ke Sny,

General Scima and the Nyaope Boyz present their own inimitable laughs

When: Saturday, 29 July, 2pm

Where: Joburg Theatre, R30, webtickets.co.za

This article was originally published in The Times.

