Have you herd this guy? Ex-shepherd makes cutting-edge electronic music

Growing up in the village of Ha-Mojela in Lesotho, the artist Teboho Mochaoa, known as Morena Leraba, was exposed to a variety of music - kwaito and the traditional music of Lesotho, plus the alternative and rock music his older brother preferred.

"Famo and traditional Sesotho music came naturally from village life. I know the songs on a subconscious level," Leraba says of the music that evolved in the 1920s when Basotho men were migrant workers in South African mines.