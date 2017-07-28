Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
MUSIC
Raga Ecstasy
Niladri Kumar (sitar) and Vijay Ghate (tabla).
When: Saturday, July 29, 7.30pm
Where: Baxter Theatre, Rondebosch, R300-R600 at Computicket
MUSICAL
King Kong
1956 South African musical about the life of heavyweight boxer Ezekiel Dlamini.
When: September 2, Tuesday to Friday 8pm; Saturday 4pm and 8pm, until Sunday
Where: Fugard Theatre, District Six, R130-R280 at Computicket
GAMING
Electronic and Gaming Expo
LAN gaming, cosplay and more.
When: Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, 10am-6pm; Sunday, July 30, Noon-4pm
Where: Cape Town International Convention Centre, R100-R220 at Computicket
LIFESTYLE
Vergelegen History and Architectural Tour
Historian Marianne Gertenbach is the guide on the 300-year-old wine estate.
When: Saturday, July 29, 10.30am-2.30pm
Where: Vergelegen Wine Estate, Somerset West, R600, R800 on the day, e-mail kate@cultureconnectsa.com
The Out Run
Selection of trails, as well as food and wine.
When: Saturday, July 29, from 8am
Where: Rhebokskloof Wine Estate, Paarl, R30, hero-adventure.co.za
DANCE
Feast of Flight - Alistair in Wonderland Pole dancing show based on Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Through the Looking Glass and What Alice Found There.
When: Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, 7pm-9pm
Where: Nassau Centre, Groote Schuur High School, Newlands, R290 at Quicket
THEATRE
Buzani Ku Bawo IsiXhosa story about love, family relationships and the conflicts that arise when traditional expectations clash with changing values.
When: Saturday, July 29, 7pm and 3pm
Where: Artscape Theatre, Cape Town, R80 at Computicket
• This article was originally published in The Times.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP