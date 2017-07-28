Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

MUSIC

Raga Ecstasy

Niladri Kumar (sitar) and Vijay Ghate (tabla).

When: Saturday, July 29, 7.30pm

Where: Baxter Theatre, Rondebosch, R300-R600 at Computicket

MUSICAL

King Kong

1956 South African musical about the life of heavyweight boxer Ezekiel Dlamini.

When: September 2, Tuesday to Friday 8pm; Saturday 4pm and 8pm, until Sunday

Where: Fugard Theatre, District Six, R130-R280 at Computicket

GAMING

Electronic and Gaming Expo

LAN gaming, cosplay and more.

When: Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, 10am-6pm; Sunday, July 30, Noon-4pm

Where: Cape Town International Convention Centre, R100-R220 at Computicket

LIFESTYLE

Vergelegen History and Architectural Tour

Historian Marianne Gertenbach is the guide on the 300-year-old wine estate.

When: Saturday, July 29, 10.30am-2.30pm

Where: Vergelegen Wine Estate, Somerset West, R600, R800 on the day, e-mail kate@cultureconnectsa.com

The Out Run

Selection of trails, as well as food and wine.

When: Saturday, July 29, from 8am

Where: Rhebokskloof Wine Estate, Paarl, R30, hero-adventure.co.za

DANCE

Feast of Flight - Alistair in Wonderland Pole dancing show based on Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Through the Looking Glass and What Alice Found There.

When: Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, 7pm-9pm

Where: Nassau Centre, Groote Schuur High School, Newlands, R290 at Quicket

THEATRE

Buzani Ku Bawo IsiXhosa story about love, family relationships and the conflicts that arise when traditional expectations clash with changing values.

When: Saturday, July 29, 7pm and 3pm

Where: Artscape Theatre, Cape Town, R80 at Computicket

• This article was originally published in The Times.