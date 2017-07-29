'Days of Our Lives' fans, did you know ... ?
Popular daytime soapie 'Days of Our Lives' moves from SABC3 to e.tv in September. Here's some interesting trivia on the show
Days of Our Lives is one of the longest running TV series in the US. It started on November 8 1965 and is still on air, with more than 13,000 episodes under its belt. Days of Our Lives was produced by Corday Productions, which hasn't made much else you may have heard of - except for The Young and the Restless, which started in 1973 and is also still running to this day.
