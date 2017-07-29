Everybody had an agenda: director Gurinder Chadha on 'Viceroy’s House'

Tat Wolfen talks to Gurinder Chadha about her new film, 'Viceroy's House', which seeks to right the historical record about India's independence from Britain

Tat Wolfen talks to Gurinder Chadha about her new film, 'Viceroy's House', which seeks to right the historical record about India's independence from Britain