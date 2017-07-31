11 weird & wonderful facts about kissing

1) The muscle you use to pucker your lips is called the orbicularis oris.

2) Most people tilt their heads to the right when kissing. Scientists theorise that this instinct originates from the womb when we naturally tilt our heads to the right.

3) One kiss requires 146 muscles to co-ordinate, including 34 facial muscles and 112 postural muscles.

4) Kisses are a way for couples to sample pheromones and signal desire.

5) The study of kissing is called philematology and someone who studies kissing is an osculologist.