Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat: loved by celebs, snubbed by museums

Jean-Michel Basquiat has a stratospheric following - earlier this year his 1982 oil painting became the most expensive work by a US artist sold at auction.

But 29 years after his death, his legacy is a triumph of popular culture over museums, accused of downplaying his stature.

New York is where the artist - son of a Haitian father and Puerto Rican mother - was born and raised, spent most of his life and drew most of his inspiration.

On May 18 it was in the Big Apple that his painting fetched $110.5-million at Sotheby's, jetting him into a pantheon of greats like Picasso.