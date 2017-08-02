Do Shakespeare's theatrics still make hearts race? Study tests

In a world where on-screen violence has become commonplace, Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), is turning to science to discover whether the playwright can still make our hearts race more than 400 years on.

The renowned theatre company has started measuring the pulse of audience members as they are confronted by some of the most harrowing scenes ever written by Shakespeare in the Roman tragedy Titus Andronicus.

The play, believed to have been written between 1588 and 1593, is a tale of murderous revenge and savagery.