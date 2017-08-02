The new social media craze which has American and Australian families hunting for painted rocks has arrived in South Africa.

Greta Barber‚ an expat living in Tasmania‚ Australia‚ started the Knysna Rocks Facebook group a week ago to spread joy in Kynsna.

The idea is to paint rocks and leave them in a park for others to find. Inspirational messages‚ cartoon characters or simple designs can be painted on them but the Facebook group logo must be visible on the back of the stone so the finder can reveal online that it has been found.

"I personally just think it's such a nice way to give back to the community after such horror. The families can enjoy this activity together‚" said Barber.

"Kids get so excited when they find these rocks and after all the stress and tragedy Knysna has faced this is just a really positive thing to do." Over 500 Facebook users have joined the group.

"To my knowledge no one has hidden a rock yet but it literally only takes one or two to get interest happening. It might take a bit longer to get it off the ground but once people understand it‚ it will grow in momentum‚" Barber said.