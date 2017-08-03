Maboneng hotspot serves up authentic kasi tastes & sounds

Eksé is a fast food outlet in Maboneng owned by Melisa Sibaya and her partner Desiree Matlala.

The ambitious women were born and bred in the townships of Johannesburg and Pretoria, and, although they have backgrounds in the cosmetics and media industries, they’ve always been foodies at heart.

“We were inspired to open Eksé because we wanted to cater for those who miss the taste of home – the townships where they grew up,” says Melisa.