V&A Silo District: a guide to Cape Town's trendy new design hub

Architect Thomas Heatherwick's transformation of the old grain silos on Cape Town's foreshore into the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa has brought excitement to the area, which includes a hotel and a shopping precinct.

Here are some highlights of this cool new design-and-culture hub:

KIRSTEN GOSS

Kirsten Goss is known for creating hand-finished jewellery with a distinctive edge. Her Silo space represents a step into couture territory and a reimagining of the South African diamond and gem story.

KAT VAN DUINEN

Celebs like Solange Knowles and Diane Keaton are fans of this designer's luxe handbags which are made from exotic leathers.