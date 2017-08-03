V&A Silo District: a guide to Cape Town's trendy new design hub
Architect Thomas Heatherwick's transformation of the old grain silos on Cape Town's foreshore into the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa has brought excitement to the area, which includes a hotel and a shopping precinct.
Here are some highlights of this cool new design-and-culture hub:
KIRSTEN GOSS
Kirsten Goss is known for creating hand-finished jewellery with a distinctive edge. Her Silo space represents a step into couture territory and a reimagining of the South African diamond and gem story.
KAT VAN DUINEN
Celebs like Solange Knowles and Diane Keaton are fans of this designer's luxe handbags which are made from exotic leathers.
GLASSHOUSE REJUVENATION
Male grooming experts who have evolved into a unisex salon. Their menu includes eyelash extensions, 6D microblading, hair treatments and pedi-spas.
OPUS
A botanical flower shop founded by Marissa Pretorius specialising in hanging gardens, flowers and plant-related designs. Known for their signature "potless gardens".
SOUTHERN GUILD
They've championed high-end design in Africa, propelling South African artist-designers to make challenging and complex work.
Their exhibitions have redefined global perceptions of African design and increased its value.
THE YARD
Offers farm produce, local beer, gin and wine, healthy lunches and a Michelin-starred chef at the restaurant in the style of concept spaces such as Eataly in Italy.
THE SILO HOTEL
Liz Biden, of the Royal Portfolio, has created a lavish, five-star hotel with glass-fronted rooms and magnificent views.
This article was originally published in The Times.
