Why haven't submarine cars made a splash?

Considering how quickly automotive technology moves on and how closely the cars that appear in Bond films reflect innovations that will soon become a production reality, it's amazing that no company has yet cracked the market for a sportscar that converts into a submarine and back again.

When Pierce Brosnan pulled out a cell phone and used it to drive his BMW 7 Series in Tomorrow Never Dies, people laughed. But exactly 20 years on, your BMW can indeed drive itself and with the touch of a button or the swipe of a smartphone screen will go and park itself or pull out of a space and pull up in front of you.

It's been twice as long since The Spy Who Loved me hit the big screen - it celebrates its 40th anniversary this month - however, a 2017 Louts, no matter in which trim specification, still doesn't double as a submarine if driven at speed off a pier in Sardinia.

But that doesn't mean that companies haven't been trying to solve the problem of how to turn a car into a sub-aquatic means of personal mobility and most of them admit that the 1977 film was their inspiration for doing so.