Will it be 'Game of Slaves'? Series 'Confederate' causes a stir

03 August 2017 - 07:09 By AFP
Confederate soldiers come under fire at the Dog Island Civil War Reenactment in Red Bluff, California, United States on April 24, 2016.
What if the South had won the American Civil War? That is the premise behind a newly announced show on cable network HBO that has sparked a heated backlash in a country still grappling with the legacy of slavery and its generational effects on African Americans.

Unveiled in mid-July, Confederate will be led by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, no strangers to criticism over the overwhelmingly white cast in their epic fantasy series now in its seventh season.

It takes place in a world where Southern states successfully seceded during the Civil War (1861-1865) and slavery continues to be practised, as the Confederate States of America gears up for a fresh war against the Union.

Except it's progressives who are up in arms.

A social media campaign aimed at cancelling the show, with the hashtag #NoConfederate, became the top trend on Twitter on Sunday night's broadcast of the third episode of Game of Thrones.

Questioned by a Twitter user on whether he could see himself taking a role in the series, black actor Don Cheadle replied: "Would depend on the part. As always. But I'm beyond skeptical about the project in general."

Asked to comment on the controversy, HBO indicated it had no intention of cancelling the show.

"We have great respect for the dialogue and concern being expressed around Confederate," the channel said.

"We have faith that [the producers] will approach the subject with care and sensitivity. The project is currently in its infancy so we hope that people will reserve judgment until there is something to see." 

