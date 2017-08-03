Will it be 'Game of Slaves'? Series 'Confederate' causes a stir

What if the South had won the American Civil War? That is the premise behind a newly announced show on cable network HBO that has sparked a heated backlash in a country still grappling with the legacy of slavery and its generational effects on African Americans.

Unveiled in mid-July, Confederate will be led by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, no strangers to criticism over the overwhelmingly white cast in their epic fantasy series now in its seventh season.

It takes place in a world where Southern states successfully seceded during the Civil War (1861-1865) and slavery continues to be practised, as the Confederate States of America gears up for a fresh war against the Union.

Except it's progressives who are up in arms.