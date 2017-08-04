Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

COMEDY

Hanover Street Comedy Sundowners

Dylan Skews headlines with Westley Cockrell, Troy Tesla and Lunga Tshuka.

When: Sunday, August 12 6pm

Where: GrandWest, R60, 082-588-6662.

FESTIVAL

Artscape Women's Humanity Arts Festival

Book launches, stage productions, exhibitions, health screenings, legal workshops and free legal counselling to mark Women's Month.

When: Until Saturday, August 12, 8am-4pm

Where: Artscape, Cape Town; ticket prices at Computicket or call 021-421-7695; see www.artscape.co.za

HIGHER LEARNING

UCT Winter School

Courses include genetics, archaeology, astronomy and anthropology.

When: Until Saturday, August 12, 9.15am-7pm

Where: Kramer Law Building, Middle Campus, Rondebosch, R22-R1150, 021-650-2888, e-mail ems@uct.ac.za

MUSIC

Jazz on the Deck

Alvin Dyers Quartet.

When: Sunday, August 6, 12.30pm

Where: Royal Cape Yacht Club, Foreshore, Cape Town, no cover charge but restaurant bookings are essential, 021-421-1354, e-mail bar@rcyc.co.za

South African Choral Concert

Philharmonia Choir of Cape Town and The Phenomenal Opera Voices.

When: Sunday, August 6, 3pm-4.30pm

Where: Groote Kerk, Adderley Sreet, Cape Town, R120 at Quicket

Foyer Sessions

Pianist Ramon Alexander and his quartet.

When: Sunday, August 6, 6.30pm-8.30pm

Where: Masque Theatre, Muizenberg, R100, 021-788-6999, e-mail bryn@masquetheatre.co.za

Once When Cape Strung Cairo

Neo Muyanga and Nancy Mounir play instruments made from gut, wire, steel, wood and electronic circuitry.

When: Saturday, August 5, 8pm-9pm

Where: Youngblood Arts and Culture Development, Beautifull Life building, Bree Street, Cape Town, R150, 021-424-0074, e-mail info@youngbloodafrica.com

LIFESTYLE

Robertson Slow Food and Wine Festival

Cellar tours with wine-makers, tastings and a market.

When: Until Sunday, August 6, various times

Where: Robertson Wine Valley. Market entry free, see robertsonslow.com for a programme and prices