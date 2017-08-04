Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
COMEDY
Hanover Street Comedy Sundowners
Dylan Skews headlines with Westley Cockrell, Troy Tesla and Lunga Tshuka.
When: Sunday, August 12 6pm
Where: GrandWest, R60, 082-588-6662.
FESTIVAL
Artscape Women's Humanity Arts Festival
Book launches, stage productions, exhibitions, health screenings, legal workshops and free legal counselling to mark Women's Month.
When: Until Saturday, August 12, 8am-4pm
Where: Artscape, Cape Town; ticket prices at Computicket or call 021-421-7695; see www.artscape.co.za
HIGHER LEARNING
UCT Winter School
Courses include genetics, archaeology, astronomy and anthropology.
When: Until Saturday, August 12, 9.15am-7pm
Where: Kramer Law Building, Middle Campus, Rondebosch, R22-R1150, 021-650-2888, e-mail ems@uct.ac.za
MUSIC
Jazz on the Deck
Alvin Dyers Quartet.
When: Sunday, August 6, 12.30pm
Where: Royal Cape Yacht Club, Foreshore, Cape Town, no cover charge but restaurant bookings are essential, 021-421-1354, e-mail bar@rcyc.co.za
South African Choral Concert
Philharmonia Choir of Cape Town and The Phenomenal Opera Voices.
When: Sunday, August 6, 3pm-4.30pm
Where: Groote Kerk, Adderley Sreet, Cape Town, R120 at Quicket
Foyer Sessions
Pianist Ramon Alexander and his quartet.
When: Sunday, August 6, 6.30pm-8.30pm
Where: Masque Theatre, Muizenberg, R100, 021-788-6999, e-mail bryn@masquetheatre.co.za
Once When Cape Strung Cairo
Neo Muyanga and Nancy Mounir play instruments made from gut, wire, steel, wood and electronic circuitry.
When: Saturday, August 5, 8pm-9pm
Where: Youngblood Arts and Culture Development, Beautifull Life building, Bree Street, Cape Town, R150, 021-424-0074, e-mail info@youngbloodafrica.com
LIFESTYLE
Robertson Slow Food and Wine Festival
Cellar tours with wine-makers, tastings and a market.
When: Until Sunday, August 6, various times
Where: Robertson Wine Valley. Market entry free, see robertsonslow.com for a programme and prices
