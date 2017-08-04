Hangover cures & brekkie flatbreads: Jozi cafe's novel take on brunch
That Spot on 4th, the newest little cafe to open in Parktown North, is fast becoming a neighbourhood favourite
Move over New York, Joburg is the new king of brunch, with its greatest new addition being Parktown North’s That Spot on 4th.
Owned and run by chef Zané Robins, it's already gaining a reputation as the best place to go if you’re searching for a light meal during the day.
“I’m inspired by the look on people's faces while enjoying good food and wine and I wanted to create a happy place for people to do just that. A celebration of any kind mostly happens while enjoying food: whether it’s a birthday or a celebration of friendship, food is always involved. Food makes me happy and I want to share that with others,” says Zané.
The undeniable star of the show is the incredible food that Zané creates.
Alongside the menu’s classic egg favourites, the breakfast (or brunch, as it’s served until 11.30am) offering includes a breakfast flatbread and the “hangover cure” savoury waffle which is guaranteed to become a signature for That Spot on 4th.
“I'm bringing a local favourite spot to the community for an early morning breakfast, or a Wi-Fi hot spot to have an office away from home. That Spot on 4th is about a good cup of coffee, a delicious lunch, a cold glass of wine and a yummy piece of cake or decadent waffle,” says Zané.
Already packed over the weekend, the breakfast and brunch menus have already gained a good reputation, but the Greek-influenced lunch flatbreads and skewers are just as incredible.
And, if you’re not in the mood to cook dinner, Zané has also created a Sorted for Dinner menu, which offers delicious take-home dinner meals for the whole family.
This article was originally published in one of the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za
