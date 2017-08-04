Hangover cures & brekkie flatbreads: Jozi cafe's novel take on brunch

Move over New York, Joburg is the new king of brunch, with its greatest new addition being Parktown North’s That Spot on 4th.

Owned and run by chef Zané Robins, it's already gaining a reputation as the best place to go if you’re searching for a light meal during the day.

“I’m inspired by the look on people's faces while enjoying good food and wine and I wanted to create a happy place for people to do just that. A celebration of any kind mostly happens while enjoying food: whether it’s a birthday or a celebration of friendship, food is always involved. Food makes me happy and I want to share that with others,” says Zané.