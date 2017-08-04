Movie Review: high-octane 'Baby Driver' smashes together cars & beats

Since 2004's Shaun of the Dead, British director Edgar Wright has established himself as a firm favourite with millenials thanks to homages to the populist entertainments from the 1980s.

Baby Driver continues Wright's fanboy enthusiasm for action, gore and knowing winks to movie geeks.

Personally, I find Wright to be a little tiresome but perhaps I'm just an old, pretentious fart who doesn't know how to have a good time at the movies any more.

Here Wright is paying particular tribute to Walter Hill's classic neo-noir, the Ryan O'Neal-starring The Driver, but unlike a film like Nicholas Winden Refn's Drive, for Wright it's all about the screech of tyres, the soundtrack, the impossible gunplay and the gory finale rather than any existential musing.

Our hero, Baby (Ansel Elgort), is an unwilling getaway driver for heist mastermind Doc (Kevin Spacey), working off a debt while looking after his deaf foster father Joseph (CJ Jones).

Baby has his eccentricities, most notably his constant need to have music playing to drown out the unceasing ringing in his ears.

