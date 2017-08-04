Series Review: 'Ozark' is a heck of a ride

Del Rio suspects that someone in Marty's organisation has skimmed off $8-million of his money. He pays a surprise visit to Chicago, rounds up the financial consultants and, after finding the culprit, does away with them all - except Marty who, pleading for his life, suggests they move from the city to Lake of the Ozarks, a rural resort area in Missouri where their money-laundering activities wouldn't be so visible to the local law enforcement.

Del Rio thinks it a good idea. There are conditions: Marty's got to pay back the $8-million his partner stole, and he and his family have just two days in which to kiss their old lives goodbye and set up a new one in the boondocks. His family don't take too kindly too this. Or to the disclosure from Marty about his real work.

And so the scene is set for a desperate and dark family business. Marty, a basically ethical guy who just happens to be dirty, initially struggles to get on with the locals. They may be hick, but they ain't dumb. Before long, most of the local underworld, from thuggish petty gangsters to hillbilly heroin producers, are aware of Marty's real business in town. In fact, the only person who doesn't appear to have puzzled it out is the show's rather weird undercover FBI agent, Roy Petty (Jason Butler Harner).

Ozark is a heck of a ride. The dark tone of its first episodes can be oppressive. But once we're in the country, the series takes off, and, for all its blood-soaked neo-noir, develops a quirkiness and rhythm as we follow the money.

It fuels the show's every interaction, not so much as the root of all evil, but as a relentless, malevolent force of nature. The pressures pile on Marty as he struggles to clean it by pumping it into a depressed local economy.