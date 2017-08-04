Vin Diesel in reboot of 'Miami Vice'

US television network NBC is working with action star Vin Diesel on a reboot of hit police drama Miami Vice, sources said on Wednesday.

The network has not announced the project officially but insiders say the 50-year-old actor's One Race Television production company is teaming up with Universal Television and Chris Morgan, who wrote six of the Fast and Furious movies starring Diesel.

It is not clear if Diesel will appear in the reboot. But Peter Macmanus, who has written for Spike TV's The Mist and Satisfaction, will produce a script based on the original series, sources said.

Miami Vice depicted the once crime-ridden city whose main claim to fame was being the chief US entry point for illegal drugs.

Detectives Sonny Crockett and Rico Tubbs, played by Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas, were the stars.