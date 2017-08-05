'American Gods' bosses wanted me to be gross: Emily Browning

"It was intriguing to act as someone who didn't have to be likeable and, if anything, is meant not to be," she adds.

"That's often one of the first things people bring up about choosing roles: they tell you 'the audience has to love you'."

But showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green encouraged Browning to ignore that idea.

"They wanted me to go further. They allowed me to be physically disgusting. I never got the feeling they wanted me to look pretty. They wanted me to be gross. That's uncommon in my line of work."

While the Moon character was thoroughly fleshed out in the script for the fourth episode, Browning says the rest were being written while filming took place.

"It's been amazing seeing how she evolved in the writing, based on my performance," Browning says. "It felt collaborative in a way film hasn't felt for me before."

