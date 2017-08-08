Engaging memoir tells the story behind SA's iconic musical 'King Kong'

Lyricist Pat Williams was 23 when she was drafted in for a stage show in early development, working with composer Todd Matshikiza to create the songs for King Kong, South Africa's first musical.

This 1959 production was a launch pad for a number of this country's biggest stars, including Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela.

Now 86, Williams has written a warm, engaging memoir - King Kong - Our Knot Of Time & Music (Portobello) - insightful of her experiences of that time.