Fine art exhibit pays tribute to SA's fine female artists

Ceramicist Trayci Tompkins has chosen an appropriate way to mark Women's Month - she has given over the front of her KwaZulu-Natal Midlands-based gallery, Zulu Lulu, to an eclectic display of artworks by South African women.

Based at the Piggly Wiggly, a shopping village on the Midlands Meander, it is the first time the gallery has held a women-centered exhibition.

"The idea came from the body of work I am doing at the moment which is inspired by strong women," said Tompkins. "We decided it was a great time for a collaboration of works, and it has been really well received."

The exhibition includes works by ceramic artist Carol Hayward-Fell and oils by painters Diane Erasmus and Michelle Offerman, as well as vessels by the award-winning Tompkins.

The gallery currently exhibits more than 30 female artists in the mediums of ceramics and fine art, representing 75% of works on display.