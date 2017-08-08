Swastikas get the love treatment

Omari, 37, owns a paint shop catering to street artists, and runs The Cultural Heirs, an organisation bringing together youth from German and immigrant backgrounds for activities from breakdancing and street art to hip-hop DJing and skateboarding.

At the headquarters, in a room plastered with classic rap album covers, the teen members practise turning Nazi swastikas, used by the far right, into new designs.

An owl, a mosquito, a rabbit with its tongue sticking out, a Rubik's cube, two men kissing, a cat in a window - the inspiration for transforming the sharp-edged symbol seems endless.

"It's not hard to come up with ideas," 17-year-old Klemens Reichelt said. "I like it because I think swastikas don't belong in Berlin - it's a city open to the world and I want to defend that."

Omari and a half-dozen adult volunteers use the kids' motifs to "beautify" the swastika tags when they're spotted. The project began when a local resident entered Omari's shop looking for paint cans.