Swastikas get the love treatment
Activist street artists are transforming symbols of hate into colourful symbols of inclusiveness
A ragtag band of Berlin street artists is taking aim at an urban scourge of neo-Nazi graffiti, using "love and humour" to turn swastikas into colourful symbols of inclusiveness.
As authorities report a sharp rise in far-right activity in Germany, the #PaintBack initiative in Berlin is fighting back.
"We as street artists wanted to send the message: You're abusing graffiti," said the club's founder, Ibo Omari. "Graffiti's got nothing to do with racism - it's about bright colours and diverse backgrounds."
Graffiti's got nothing to do with racism - it's about bright colours and diverse backgroundsIbo Omari, founder of the #PaintBack initiative
Omari, 37, owns a paint shop catering to street artists, and runs The Cultural Heirs, an organisation bringing together youth from German and immigrant backgrounds for activities from breakdancing and street art to hip-hop DJing and skateboarding.
At the headquarters, in a room plastered with classic rap album covers, the teen members practise turning Nazi swastikas, used by the far right, into new designs.
An owl, a mosquito, a rabbit with its tongue sticking out, a Rubik's cube, two men kissing, a cat in a window - the inspiration for transforming the sharp-edged symbol seems endless.
"It's not hard to come up with ideas," 17-year-old Klemens Reichelt said. "I like it because I think swastikas don't belong in Berlin - it's a city open to the world and I want to defend that."
Omari and a half-dozen adult volunteers use the kids' motifs to "beautify" the swastika tags when they're spotted. The project began when a local resident entered Omari's shop looking for paint cans.
"He didn't look like a graffiti artist, so I asked him why he wanted them and he said he needed them to cover up a swastika that had been sprayed on a children's playground," Omari said.
The appearance of the symbol of hate proved not to be a one-off, however, and swastikas started turning up more and more - in parks, in apartment buildings - apparently fuelled by the influx of more than 1-million asylum seekers after Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the borders in 2015.
Omari, whose own parents fled Lebanon as refugees when they were expecting him, said he turned feelings of shock and powerlessness into action with the help of local youth who wanted to leave their own mark on the German capital.
"The last swastikas I had seen were more than 20 years ago so this was a new, unpleasant development," he said.
"We thought long and hard about how to react to such ugly sentiments and then we said: We'll answer with humour and love."
• This article was originally published in The Times.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP