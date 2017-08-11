Comedian Carvin Goldstone's hilarious bid to be SA's next President

Funnyman Carvin Goldstone will making his official debut at Cape Town's Baxter Theatre Concert Hall with his hilarious one-man comedy show Coloured President on August 25 and 26.

It's about time. He's taken his bid for the presidency to Zimbabwe and Swaziland across the seas to New Zealand and Australia and on the sea when he spent two months "electioneering" on the MSC Sinfonia's 700-seater San Carlo Theatre.

We chatted to him about his bid for laughs.

Who is going to vote for you?

Everyone. I'm going to explain how I am the embodiment of every South African and that my name appeals to all South Africans. I'm black, coloured, Indian and a few other things with a Jewish last name. I am South Africa.