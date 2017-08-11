Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week
Here are some great events coming up in Durbs
Indie rock n rollers Radio Rats are something of an underground legend on the local music scene and they’ll be bringing their flavour of jams to 031 tonight at the launch of their thirteenth album, The Concise Rock And Roll Primer. Entry is R30. They’ll be at Khaya Records from 5.30pm until 9pm.
Dancers Cue Ngema and Nosipho Mkhize went to great lengths to realise Salute: African Goddess, a multi-arts show beginning at 3pm tomorrow at the Alliance Française de Durban, 22 Sutton Crescent.
The young artists self-funded the production by baking and selling cakes; and have roped in musicians, poets, designers, photographers and fellow dancers for a day of entertaining and thought-provoking performances. Entry is R50 and includes a free drink, R25 to students bearing their student cards.
The titular titan of the upcoming titter-fest, Donovan Goliath Live, will perform his first ever Durban one-man show at Sibaya casino’s iZulu theatre on Wednesday, 16 August and Thursday, 17 August next week.
Expect his hilarious impersonations of famous persoanlities in local situations – such as a taxi-driving Jason Statham or a Batman villain moisturizing with Zambuk. Tickets are R150 per person through Computicket. Shows begin at 8pm both nights.
