Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

Dancers Cue Ngema and Nosipho Mkhize went to great lengths to realise Salute: African Goddess, a multi-arts show beginning at 3pm tomorrow at the Alliance Française de Durban, 22 Sutton Crescent.

The young artists self-funded the production by baking and selling cakes; and have roped in musicians, poets, designers, photographers and fellow dancers for a day of entertaining and thought-provoking performances. Entry is R50 and includes a free drink, R25 to students bearing their student cards.

The titular titan of the upcoming titter-fest, Donovan Goliath Live, will perform his first ever Durban one-man show at Sibaya casino’s iZulu theatre on Wednesday, 16 August and Thursday, 17 August next week.

Expect his hilarious impersonations of famous persoanlities in local situations – such as a taxi-driving Jason Statham or a Batman villain moisturizing with Zambuk. Tickets are R150 per person through Computicket. Shows begin at 8pm both nights.