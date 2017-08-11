Lifestyle

Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

Here are some great events coming up in Durbs

11 August 2017 - 16:25 By Siphiliselwe Makhanya
Dancer Nosipho Mkhize.
Dancer Nosipho Mkhize.
Image: Supplied

Indie rock n rollers Radio Rats are something of an underground legend on the local music scene and they’ll be bringing their flavour of jams to 031 tonight at the launch of their thirteenth album, The Concise Rock And Roll Primer. Entry is R30. They’ll be at Khaya Records from 5.30pm until 9pm.

Nosipho Mkhize.
Nosipho Mkhize.
Image: Supplied

Dancers Cue Ngema and Nosipho Mkhize went to great lengths to realise Salute: African Goddess, a multi-arts show beginning at 3pm tomorrow at the Alliance Française de Durban, 22 Sutton Crescent.

The young artists self-funded the production by baking and selling cakes; and have roped in musicians, poets, designers, photographers and fellow dancers for a day of entertaining and thought-provoking performances. Entry is R50 and includes a free drink, R25 to students bearing their student cards.

The titular titan of the upcoming titter-fest, Donovan Goliath Live, will perform his first ever Durban one-man show at Sibaya casino’s iZulu theatre on Wednesday, 16 August and Thursday, 17 August next week.

Expect his hilarious impersonations of famous persoanlities in local situations – such as a taxi-driving Jason Statham or a Batman villain moisturizing with Zambuk. Tickets are R150 per person through Computicket. Shows begin at 8pm both nights.

Most read

  1. Bare breasts as a form of protest Lifestyle
  2. More & more South African men are dabbling with makeup kits Fashion & Beauty
  3. What you're doing wrong in the sack Health & Sex
  4. 10 outstanding photos from Nat Geo's Photographer of the Year competition travel
  5. We try microblading: the eyebrow tattoo trend everyone's talking about Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Pietermaritzburg engulfed in smoke as landfill site catches fire
Day 31: Triple-axe murder trial reveals DNA analysis results
X