FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
11 August 2017 - 16:30
MUSIC
#pumpforpeace
Karen Zoid and others.
When: Saturday, August 12
Where: Wolwespruit MTB and Trail Park, Erasmuskloof, Pretoria, webtickets.co.za
FESTIVAL
Basadi Ka Dituku Headwrapthemed celebration with female deejay, beauty tutorials and motivational speakers.
When: Saturday, August 12
Where: The Rock, Moroka, Soweto, webtickets.co.za
SHOW
Blame It On The Boogie2
If you love the 1970s.
When: Until Sunday, August 20
When: Gold Reef City’s Barnyard Theatre, R130-R180, barnyardtheatre.co.za
GASTRONOMY
Pinotage On Tap
Drink and eat to your heart’s content.
When: Saturday, August 12
When: Casalinga, Muldersdrift, diemersfontein.co.za
