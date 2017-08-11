Lifestyle

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events

11 August 2017 - 16:30 By Staff Reporter
Karen Zoid rocks out tomorrow.
Karen Zoid rocks out tomorrow.
Image: Supplied

MUSIC

#pumpforpeace

Karen Zoid and others.

When: Saturday, August 12

Where: Wolwespruit MTB and Trail Park, Erasmuskloof, Pretoria, webtickets.co.za

FESTIVAL

Basadi Ka Dituku Headwrapthemed celebration with female deejay, beauty tutorials and motivational speakers.

When: Saturday, August 12

Where: The Rock, Moroka, Soweto, webtickets.co.za

SHOW

Blame It On The Boogie2

If you love the 1970s.

When: Until Sunday, August 20

When: Gold Reef City’s Barnyard Theatre, R130-R180, barnyardtheatre.co.za

GASTRONOMY

Pinotage On Tap

Drink and eat to your heart’s content.

When: Saturday, August 12

When: Casalinga, Muldersdrift, diemersfontein.co.za

Most read

  1. Bare breasts as a form of protest Lifestyle
  2. More & more South African men are dabbling with makeup kits Fashion & Beauty
  3. What you're doing wrong in the sack Health & Sex
  4. 10 outstanding photos from Nat Geo's Photographer of the Year competition travel
  5. We try microblading: the eyebrow tattoo trend everyone's talking about Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Pietermaritzburg engulfed in smoke as landfill site catches fire
Day 31: Triple-axe murder trial reveals DNA analysis results
X