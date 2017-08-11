Movie Review: 'The Lost City of Z' is old-style explorer epic

In recent years, director James Gray has expanded his canvas beyond the world of Russian immigrants in New York he explored in films like Little Odessa, The Yards and We Own the Night towards the historical, beginning with The Immigrant and now in The Lost City of Z.

Gray here moves away from the US to tell the story of British explorer Percy Fawcett - whose story remains an unexplained mystery of exploration.

It's no spoiler to reveal that Fawcett is most remembered for his obsession with finding a mythical city in the Amazon, which he called Z and believed could possibly be the legendary El Dorado.