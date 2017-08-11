MRP Home gets creative with Heather Moore of Skinny laMinx

Championing great design is very important to MRP Home. It is who we are and what we do.

We have embarked on a creative journey to show our customers what excites us about the creative talent that thrives in South Africa. By collaborating with South African artists, we can provide our customers with unique ranges of homeware and décor while bringing local art and design to a wider audience at affordable prices.

In addition, it enables us to work with local manufacturers and support local industry.

In this collaboration with MRP Home, Heather Moore, renowned pattern designer and founder of Skinny laMinx, presents a collection of simple paper cut shadows with a geometric edge. Dressed in a vibrant colour palette, this collection – which includes a duvet cover, a cotton throw, an ottoman, a bath and hand towel, a placemat, melamine crockery, gifting and a stationery set – is worth celebrating!