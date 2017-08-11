Lifestyle

MRP Home gets creative with Heather Moore of Skinny laMinx

Here’s a great new collection for your home

11 August 2017 - 07:14 By MRP Home
Sponsored
Image: MRP Home

Championing great design is very important to MRP Home. It is who we are and what we do.

We have embarked on a creative journey to show our customers what excites us about the creative talent that thrives in South Africa. By collaborating with South African artists, we can provide our customers with unique ranges of homeware and décor while bringing local art and design to a wider audience at affordable prices.

In addition, it enables us to work with local manufacturers and support local industry. 

In this collaboration with MRP Home, Heather Moore, renowned pattern designer and founder of Skinny laMinx, presents a collection of simple paper cut shadows with a geometric edge. Dressed in a vibrant colour palette, this collection – which includes a duvet cover, a cotton throw, an ottoman, a bath and hand towel, a placemat, melamine crockery, gifting and a stationery set – is worth celebrating! 

Scroll through our gallery below for more detail of the collection:

This article was paid for by MRP Home.

Most read

  1. More & more South African men are dabbling with makeup kits Fashion & Beauty
  2. What you're doing wrong in the sack Health & Sex
  3. Bare breasts as a form of protest Lifestyle
  4. Engaging memoir tells the story behind SA's iconic musical 'King Kong' Lifestyle
  5. The hard truth about penis size around the world Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'I was kidnapped because I'm not Islam' McGown appears for the first time after ...
'Touch me and I'll sue the s**t out of you’: alleged racist incident at Durban ...
X