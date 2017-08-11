Series Review: 'The Handmaid's Tale' is chilling

Stick up a paw if you've not read The Handmaid's Tale. (I am typing with one hand here.) Margaret Atwood has hordes of devotees but membership of her cult looks primed for expansion with this commanding new adaptation of her 1985 novel.

It imagines the ascendancy of totalitarian Bible Belters in the US's war-sundered near future, and the art department has gone to town. The world of fundamentalist Gilead - all wood, skies and foliage - has a creepy cleanliness. Its brainwashed coven of young women wear an oppressive livery of russet habits and starched wimples.