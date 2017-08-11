Swedish rapper Lilla Namo trashes Trump in catchy song

Cliches are usually true and there's a familiarity to them that resonates but they're also lazy and unimaginative, which makes the ego in a writer go "I'm better than this".

But there is something to them. Like "Music transcends language". Regardless of the language it's sung in, we can connect with the song regardless of whether we understand the words.

Look at La Macerena, Asereje, aka The Ketchup Song, or Gangnam Style. We know those songs are about having a good time (also, they all came with simple dances so white people can dance to them at weddings).

We know Rammstein's music means "The world sucks and we should burn it all down". And we get that Cypress Hill's Spanish songs are mostly about smoking weed and doing gangster sh*t.

I bring this up because of a Swedish rapper, Lilla Namo, who recently put out an up-tempo pop song telling Donald Trump to shut up, which we can all relate to.

Håll Käften has had me dancing around my bedroom singing into a hairbrush, which is awkward because I don't really know the words - yet.

I had a brief email chat with Namo about telling the POTUS (president of the US) to shut up, Swedish politics and using humour and satire in her music.