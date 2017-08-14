Found it! How to trace your lost or stolen Smartphone

Both Android and iOS feature very useful tools that allow you to quickly locate your smartphone if it gets lost or stolen.

Even if you are unable to recover the phone, you can still remotely lock it and wipe all your data.

The first step is to make sure that your device can be located.

In Android, go into Google Settings, then Security, and activate the option "Remotely locate this device", if it is not already turned on. Then you only have to connect to android.com/find with any Internet browser, whether on a computer or mobile device, to access real-time information on the location of your smartphone.

Other options allow you to have the phone ring to alert you of its location, or remotely lock it and erase all your information.

Some brands offer their own solutions, like Samsung with its "Find my mobile" function, which allows you to synchronise your smartphone with your Samsung account, and activate remote control and tracking.