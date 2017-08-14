How tech could help to 'future-proof Africa'

In physics a singularity is the place where the rules as we know them break down. Nothing of the other side can be known.

More recently, with the manifestly exponential growth in computing power and intelligence modelling, the term has morphed to capture the moment at which artificial intelligence exceeds that of humans. Scientists write seriously about the outcomes.

Today humanity is so brave (or foolhardy ) it relies from time to time on the expectation that things on the other side will prove favourable, perhaps even save us.

Peter Diamandis and Ray Kurzweil are two of the most prominent and recognised optimists who seek to harness the power of exponential improvement for human benefit.

The Singularity University, based in San Francisco, is the flagship vehicle for their project.