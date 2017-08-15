Art thieves target famous Space Invader street mosaics

Suspected thieves have been stripping Paris of mosaic works by street artist Invader, whose works have sold at auction for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Invader has been busy since 1998 decorating the walls of Paris and beyond with ceramic tile mosaics of Space Invaders, an iconic Japanese video game from the 1970s.

And it's not just Space Invaders - there are other video game characters across Paris and even a pixelated Mona Lisa on a wall near the Louvre in the city centre.

Or at least, there was.

In recent days witnesses have seen suspected thieves dressed in high-visibility clothes removing the works. The men told passers-by they were working for the City Hall, but Paris officials have denied this.

Social media users have spread images of the men at work, who have left behind them a trail of bare walls.

French media speculate that the thieves plan to sell off the horde, and it seems - at a glance - to be a lucrative idea. When the artist himself has sold off replicas of his work, they've fetched as much as $28,3000 (R3.8-million).

But the artist believes it is unlikely the originals would be as successful on the art market.

On his official website, Invader said "a large number" of his pieces have been removed in the past in what he referred to as "nonsense and painful destruction".

"Given the type of tiles I use, to steal the work is impossible," Invader says.

"These individuals, by removing the mosaics, destroy the piece and then have to buy ceramics to repair or recreate the work." - The Daily Telegraph

• This article was originally published in The Times.