KZN's leading art gallery to sell works by local artists from just R200

It was a conversation with a friend - an architect - that spurred Angela Shaw to open a retail gallery at the Kwa-Zulu Natal Society of Arts (KZNSA), the province's foremost contemporary art gallery.

"We were chatting and he said he needed to fly to Johannesburg to buy art for his clients. That's just wrong," says Shaw, operational director of the Glenwood-based space.

The new Park Contemporary Gallery will offer affordable, bespoke, original art and collectables by local art makers - respected "names" and emerging talent.

"We always had art in the shop," explains Shaw, "but it was squished between handbags and cushions and really didn't give the art the dignity it deserved."